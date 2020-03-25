Howard named regoinal finalist for WBCA All-America

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky's Rhyne Howard has been named a finalist for the Women's Basketball Coaches Associaton All-America team. The Wildcats guard was named one of the top ten players in the second region.

The selection committee uses an equation to determine an equitable number of finalists from each region. The number of NCAA Division I institutions in each region is divided by the number of NCAA Division I institutions overall to determine a percentage for each region. This percentage is then multiplied by 52 (the total number of desired finalists) to get the number of finalists for each region. The selection committee will select the 10-member WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team from these 52 candidates, which will be announced Thursday, April 2.

It has been accolade after accolade for Howard this postseason, earning multiple first-team All-America honors and being named a finalist for several national player of the year honors. Most recently, Howard became the third player in program history to earn first-team All-America honors from the United States Basketball Writers Association, which automatically makes her one of five candidates for the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year award from the USBWA. Last week, Howard became the first player in program history to earn first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press.

Howard averaged 23 points and 7 rebounds while also piling up 62 steals, 29 blocks and 68 assists.