Howard on the Wooden Award, Wade Trophy watch list

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard is on the watch lists for the Wooden Award and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Wade Trophy.

The Senior is one of 50 players on the Wooden Award preseason list. The Wooden Award All American Team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2022 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy’s following the NCAA Tournament in April.

The Wade Trophy is 45 years old, one of the oldest honors handed out in women's college basketball. It will also have a midseason update where players may be added or taken off the preseason list.

Howard was a finalist for both awards last season after she was the only player in the nation in 2020-21 to average over 20 points per game with at least 7.3 rebounds per game, 90 assists and 60 steals

