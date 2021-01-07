Howard on Wooden Award Mid-season Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky's Rhyne Howard has been named to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List Top 25. The junior was one of five finalists last season.

Howard, who is the favorite to win the player of the year award is currently averaging 19 points and 7 rebounds per game. She also leads the Wildcats with 23 three pointers and is second on the team with 29 assists and 14 steals. Those averages have gone up in league play where Howard is averaging 29 points and 10 rebounds per game in the SEC.

Howard needs just ten points to move into the Top 20 all-time at Kentucky in scoring. She currently sits at 1,308 for her career.

Fans are encouraged to visit RhyneHoward.com to keep up with the junior’s campaign to become a unanimous All-America selection and national player of the year.