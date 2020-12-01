Menu

Howard on Wooden Award watch list Top 30

Junior guard has not played yet in 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard has been named one of 30 college basketball players named to the John R. Wooden Award watch list. It's an honor that goes each season to the top player in the women's game.

Howard has not yet played for the Wildcats this season after being handed a two game suspension. She should be suiting up for the first time when Kentucky travels to Kansas State on Thursday night at 7:30.

Last season, Howard led the Wildcats and was second nationally with just over 23 points per game. She also led the Wildcats with 7 rebounds and 62 steals while she was second on the team with 29 blocked shots.

The Wooden Award will be given out at the 2021 NCAA Tournament in April.

