Howard receives two preseason All-American honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard has picked up a couple of preseason All-American honors from Lindy's Sports Magazine and The Athletic.

This could be the first of many preseason honors for the Senior since she was a unanimous post-season All-American for the 2020-'21 season.

Howard is the only player last season to average 20 points, 7 rebounds while handing out 90 assists and coming away with 60 steals.

Howard is currently 7th in UK history in points scored with 1,655. She needs 37 more to move into a tie with Maci Morris for 6th. Howard is also third in career made 3's with 214 and third in 3 point career field-goal percentage (38.1). Howard is also eighth in steals per game with 2.301.