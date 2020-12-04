Howard struggles in first game but Wildcats win 60-47

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kentucky women's basketball team went on the road for the first time this season and came home with a 60-49 win at Kansas State.

Rhyne Howard played her first game this season after sitting out the first two games because of a suspension for "not upholding the standards of the program." She started but struggled with just eight points on 3-14 shooting from the field and she missed all seven of her three pointers. She did pull down six rebounds and had two steals.

Dre'Una Edwards led the Wildcats with 16 points, 12 rebounds and four steals. Robyn Benton and Chasity Patterson added 11 points each.

Kentucky returns home Sunday to face No. 13 Indiana at 4:00 on ESPNU. The Hoosiers beat Samford 71-26 on Thursday night.