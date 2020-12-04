Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Howard struggles in first game but Wildcats win 60-47

Wildcats now 3-0
items.[0].image.alt
RHYNE HOWARD.jpg
Posted at 9:48 PM, Dec 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-03 21:48:44-05

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kentucky women's basketball team went on the road for the first time this season and came home with a 60-49 win at Kansas State.

Rhyne Howard played her first game this season after sitting out the first two games because of a suspension for "not upholding the standards of the program." She started but struggled with just eight points on 3-14 shooting from the field and she missed all seven of her three pointers. She did pull down six rebounds and had two steals.

Dre'Una Edwards led the Wildcats with 16 points, 12 rebounds and four steals. Robyn Benton and Chasity Patterson added 11 points each.

Kentucky returns home Sunday to face No. 13 Indiana at 4:00 on ESPNU. The Hoosiers beat Samford 71-26 on Thursday night.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Count On Us Wherever You Are!

Count On Us Wherever You Are!