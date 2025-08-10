2025 HSSZ Preview: Bryan Station Defenders

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — Following the departure of former head coach Phillip Hawkins, Bryan Station doesn't expect to miss a beat entering a new era for the program.

Former Defenders standout J.T. Haskins takes the reigns for year number one as head coach. The former Louisville defensive back is trying to help the defenders return to the state title conversation after a disappointing second round exit in 2024.

Bryan Station will kick off its season taking on South Warren at 5:30 p.m. as part of a doubleheader at Lexington Christian Academy.