2025 HSSZ Preview: Great Crossing Warhawks

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — Great Crossing's dream run to Kroger Field was halted one game early in 2024. This season, the Warhawks want to make sure they're ready to avenge that loss and put themselves in position to compete for a championship.

Luke Ballard is just one of many returners from Great Crossing's 10-4 campaign last season, and he proves to bring a strong run game once again to the turf.

The Warhawks start their season on Friday Aug. 22 as part of the Battle of Elkhorn Creek bowl against Franklin County. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.