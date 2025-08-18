Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHS Sports Zone

Actions

2025 HSSZ Preview: Great Crossing Warhawks

Great Crossing hits the field in 2025 with vengeance on its mind after falling in the 6A semifinals in 2024
Great Crossing - 2025 High School Sports Zone Preview
Posted

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — Great Crossing's dream run to Kroger Field was halted one game early in 2024. This season, the Warhawks want to make sure they're ready to avenge that loss and put themselves in position to compete for a championship.

Luke Ballard is just one of many returners from Great Crossing's 10-4 campaign last season, and he proves to bring a strong run game once again to the turf.

The Warhawks start their season on Friday Aug. 22 as part of the Battle of Elkhorn Creek bowl against Franklin County. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18