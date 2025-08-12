2025 HSSZ Preview: Lafayette Generals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Lafayette High School football has made significant strides under head coach Jon Lawson. The Generals turned the corner in 2023 after a 19-game losing streak. Last season, Lafayette posted their first winning record (6-5) since 2016.

With many returning players familiar with the ups and downs of the program, the Generals enter the new season eager to build on that success and maintain a winning mentality. But for Coach Lawson, the goals go beyond wins and losses.

“It is probably the best opportunity I’ve ever had,” Lawson said. “This is the platform that is the biggest of all sports in the school. So it actually gave me an opportunity to build a foundation for not only this young team, these young men, but the community inside the school. We want the players to be player-led, not only on the field, but inside the building. When I have that many guys following and doing the right thing all the time, the culture of the school also changes. That’s been the greatest opportunity to do that."

Senior Mason Johnson echoed that excitement, saying, “In prior years we’ve been like calm before games, but this year, I’d say it’s a calm before the storm. We’re ready to go, we’re excited.”

The Generals will kick off their 2025 season at home on August 22nd against Collins.

