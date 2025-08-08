2025 HSSZ Preview: LCA Eagles

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — Coming off back-to-back 11 win seasons, there hasn't been a lot that's changed for LCA football entering 2025. The 2A powerhouse figures to contend for a state championship once again, but this time the Eagles will be flying under a new head coach.

Former offensive coordinator for LCA, Oakley Watkins takes over the program following the retirement of Doug Charles. Watkins hopes to ride an experienced group of skill position players, and eight returning defensive starters towards another run in the state tournament.

LCA's quest for a title begins on August 22 at home against North Hardin.