2025 HSSZ Preview: Lexington Catholic Knights

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — The Lexington Catholic Knights are set to begin a new football season with their fourth head coach in the last five years.

Veteran coach David Clark takes over the program after spending 27 years at Bardstown, serving as both an assistant and head coach.

The Knights opened the 2024 season with six straight losses, then turned things around with seven straight wins. Their postseason run ended against Christian Academy of Louisville, the eventual Class 3A state champions.

Lexington Catholic opens the 2025 season on the road at Ballard on August 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.