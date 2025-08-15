2025 HSSZ Preview: Madison Southern Eagles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — The Madison Southern Eagles are starting the 2025 season with new head coach Tim Kirk. He brings a disciplined approach as the team looks to improve on last year’s 5-7 record.

With several veterans returning and a stronger offensive line, the Eagles are focused on sharpening the details, especially timing and execution.

The team already scrimmaged Southwestern, and senior guard and defensive end Jacob Edmonds said the group is ahead of schedule and clicking well.

The mindset going into the season is simple: Get a little better every day.

The Eagles start the 2025 season on Friday, August 22nd at Lincoln County.