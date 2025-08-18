Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2025 HSSZ Preview: Paris Greyhounds

PARIS, KY (LEX 18) — A promising postseason run from Paris was shutdown early by eventual 1A state champions, Sayre. Now, the Greyhounds are looking to regroup with a new coaching staff heading into 2025.

Former Eastern Kentucky offensive coordinator, Dane Damron, takes over as head coach for Paris. Damron replaces Tyquan Rice, who left to take the head coaching job at Bourbon County.

Paris hits the road to open up its season with a date against Frankfort on Aug. 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

