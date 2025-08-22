2025 HSSZ Preview: Sayre Spartans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — The Sayre Spartans are coming off a storybook season in 2024, finishing 15-0 and capturing the Class 1A state championship with a 27-22 win over Raceland. Just one year after falling to Raceland in the 2023 title game, Sayre completed the program’s first undefeated season while outscoring opponents 621-79.

The 2025 season will be a test of how quickly new players can step into major roles and continue the winning tradition. From a roster of just 24 players in their first varsity season in 2019 to a state championship in 2024, the Spartans have quickly risen in Kentucky high school football.

Head coach Chad Pennington enters his seventh season at the helm. A former NFL quarterback, Pennington was drafted by the New York Jets in 2000 and went on to play 11 years in the league, finishing his career with the Miami Dolphins. Twice named NFL Comeback Player of the Year, Pennington brought his experience and leadership to Sayre in 2018 when the school restarted its football program after a 40-year hiatus.

The Spartans kick off their season Friday, August 22, with a home matchup against Kentucky Country Day. The Bearcats went 10-3 last fall, making the opener a strong early test for Sayre. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Sayre.