2025 HSSZ Preview - Scott County Cardinals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — The Scott County Cardinals enter the 2025 season confident in their strength on both sides of the ball. Under head coach Jim McKee, the program has collected 20 wins over the past two years.

Sophomore Charlie Ellison steps in at quarterback, while Timmy Emongo returns as the go-to playmaker in the backfield. Defensively, the Cardinals return several key contributors.

Senior defensive end Caleb Florence said he believes the defense is a balanced unit.

"I couldn't see one dominant strength," Florence said. "We had a great pass rush... Our secondary was great. I think we're going to be pretty well-rounded and just good overall."

Scott County opens the season at home on Aug. 22, hosting George Rogers Clark.

