Aly Doyle: West Jessamine High School's most decorated athlete

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eleven individual state championship titles in the 100m hurdles, 300m hurdles, long jump, indoor 60m hurdles, four state records, and a middle school state record to her name: Aly Doyle is West Jessamine High School's most decorated student-athlete!

Track & field wasn't Doyle's first sport, but it was the sport she was meant to find.

"I was actually a gymnast for 12 years, and then I got a mental block, and couldn't do it anymore. And so my mom pushed me into track," Doyle said through a smile. "Track, it's never been something that was difficult for me. It's kind of like a leap in gymnastics. So, it translated a little."

Doyle's first year running was in 8th grade, where she won middle school state championships in both the 100m hurdles and 300m hurdles, setting Kentucky middle school state records in those events. She then wrapped up her first season by winning her first high school state championship in the 300m hurdles and her only 3rd-place finish in the 100m hurdles.

Once she got into freshman and sophomore year, she realized she was pretty good at the sport.

"When I started competing with girls out of state that were good, and I was actually pretty close to them, and comparing my times to Olympians when they were my age, I kind of started to realize that they're actually pretty similar."

Comparing the Olympic times was an idea from her coach, but it helped Doyle to a new level.

"Being able to go to state for like four events for the past three years was a big deal. I started out with the school records and then went on to meet records and then state records. So very goal-oriented and getting goals was always a fun thing."

Although Doyle likes to clear goals and hurdles set before her, becoming the most decorated athlete was never on her list.

"The athletic director just told me, 'Hey, you're actually the most decorated athlete.' They're doing a page in the yearbook for me, and that's when he told me."

Doyle plans to continue her track & field career at Temple University.

"I'm really excited. All of the New Balance outdoor [events] that I've been to have been in Philadelphia, and I've loved it. Every single time I've gone. And I love a big city! When I went to visit, all the girls were really nice, and the coaches were really nice. And I love the campus. And, they have a pretty good hurdler on the team that I'm excited to practice with."

Doyle is in Philadelphia this weekend to compete in the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships, highlighting high school state champions, record holders, and rising stars.

