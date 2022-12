The Boyle Co. Rebels completed the rare 3-peat Friday night with a thrilling 32-26 win over Corbin in the 4A State Championship at Kroger Field.

It's the programs 11th State Championship overall.

Other winners on Friday night included Beechwood, 14-13 win over Mayfield in the 2A State Championship. It's also the Tigers' third straight State Title.

Pikeville defeated Raceland 41-9 in the 1A State Championship.