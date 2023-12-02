Boyle Co. wins 4th straight state title

The Boyle County Rebels shutout Covington Catholic in the 4A State Championship Saturday night 41-0 to capture the program's 12 overall state title and fourth straight.

Head coach Justin Haddix started with this senior group and is now four for four in state title games.

Junior wide receiver Montavin Quisenberry won the game MVP racking up 139 total yards, 93 rushing yards and 46 receiving.

Senior quarterback Sage Dawson completed 11 of 16 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown to go along with seven carries for 65 yards.

Senior running back Avery Bodner finished with 76 rushing yards and 44 receiving.

The Rebels had 413 total yards compared to the Colonels 64. Boyle County finishes the season 15-0 outscoring their opponents this season 674-165.

