Boyle Co. wins back-to-back State Championships

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Boyle Co. Rebels are State Champions for the second straight season following a 31-13 win over Johnson Central in the 4A State Final Friday at Kroger Field.

This is the 10th State Championship for Boyle Co.

The Rebels led wire-to-wire, thanks to a huge game from quarterback Jagger Gillis.

Gillis was 6-9 for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns and 131 yards rushing with 2 more touchdowns on the ground.

Cole Lanter led the way in receiving with 5 receptions for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Avery Bodner led the way on the ground with 16 carries for 166 yards.