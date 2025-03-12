Watch Now
Danville Christian 12th region champs, 39-36 over Mercer Co.

After starting the program in 2017, the Warriors punch their first ticket to the Sweet 16.
Kinsey Lee
STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — It was an epic finish in the 12th region championship as Danville Christian punched its first ticket to the Sweet 16, defeating Mercer County 39-36.

DCA became a program in 2017, and its first trip to Rupp Arena comes under first year head coach Shaun Busick.

It was low scoring affair where the Warriors led 20-13 at the half. DCA found a rhythm in the third quarter, extending the lead 27-16.

Mercer County went on a 12-2 run in the fourth, trailing 29-28 with 1:10 left to play. The game was tied at 30 at the end of regulation.

DCA had a quick 4-0 start in overtime. The Titans came up big behind the arc to keep it close. Two late threes from Jackson Doughty made it 37-36, DCA up with three seconds to go.

Titus Boyd was a crucial part in this game, especially down the stretch. Boyd sealed the deal at the free throw line, finishing with a game-high 16 points.

Leek Ateny had 12 points. Doughty led the Titans with 10 points.

Danville Christian will play the winners of region 8 on March 26 at 6 p.m. at Rupp Arena.

