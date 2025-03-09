Douglass girls advance to the state tournament 68-41 over Madison Central

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Frederick Douglass is headed to the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years with a dominant win over Madison Central in the 11th region championship, 68-41.

The Lady Broncos will face Simon Kenton Wednesday night at 8:30.

Douglass never let off the gas after leading 36-12 at the break. Three Lady Broncos finished in double-digit scoring. Jaelee Knowles won MVP of the game with a game-high 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Tamia Waide finished with 18 points while Mikalee Bennett had 12 points.

Douglass advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023 but fell in the first round to North Laurel, 59-57.

The Lady Broncos are 24-7 on the season.