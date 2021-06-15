Dunbar baseball coach in stable condition after golfing accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Paul Laurence Dunbar baseball coach Steve Deaton was injured while playing golf on Sunday and is in intensive care and in stable condition.

"Please keep coach Deaton and his family in your thoughts and prayers. He is an integral part of our Athletic Department and the PLD family. We are all praying for his speedy recovery," Dunbar said in a statement.

Deaton graduated from Dunbar in 2001. He played baseball for the Bulldogs as well, leading the team in homeruns, RBI, and triples his senior season.

He was hired as the team's baseball in coach in 2019.