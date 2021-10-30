Dunbar wins boys soccer State Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Paul Laurence Dunbar boys soccer team are KHSAA State Champions after defeating Covington Catholic 2-1 Saturday.

The Bulldogs were a man short for a majority of the match after two yellow cards were given within the first 21 minutes.

After a scoreless first half, Dunbar got on the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Issac Cano just a few minutes into the second half. Cano was coming off a four goal performance in Wednesday's semifinal.

Covington Catholic would get the equalizer about five minutes later with a goal from Colton Pieper.

With just under 7 minutes in regulation and the score still tied at 1, Dunbar would get the go-ahead goal from Rodrigo Romero, eventually lifting the Bulldogs to a 2-1 win.

This is the fifth state championship for the Dunbar boys soccer team and their first state title since 2013.