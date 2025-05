CLARK COUNTY, Ky (LEX 18) — The first KHSAA Boys' Volleyball State Tournament took place Tuesday afternoon at George Rogers Clark High School. Although boys' volleyball has been a club sport for many decades, the 2025 season was the inaugural year the sport was sanctioned.

Saint Xavier defeated DeSales in the semi-finals, and Henry Clay defeated South Warren for their shot at the big trophy!

Saint Xavier vs. Henry Clay at George Rogers Clark High School. First serve is 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: KHSAA Boys' Volleyball State Championship Tickets