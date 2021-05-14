Garvin introduced as Dunbar boys basketball coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Murray Garvin was introduced Friday as the new head coach for the Paul Laurence Dunbar boys basketball team.

Garvin replaces Steve Chalk, who resigned in April after coaching the team for nine seasons.

A Pikeville, Ky. native, Garvin returns to the bluegrass after seven years of being the head coach at Division I South Carolina State.

In 1999, Garvin began his coaching career as an assistant at Tates Creek.

Coming from college to the prep level, Garvin says it was always his dream to coach high school basketball and to serve the community and youth just like his high school coach when he was young.

"I wouldn't have come back for just any high school job, but the opportunity to serve here at Paul Laurence Dunbar as the head boys basketball coach was something that I only dreamed about," said Garvin.

"I grew up in the era of Darnell Burton. He was the first player that I noticed at Dunbar High School. That was in the early nineties and that was when I was a young kid in Pikeville, Kentucky. It's always been something that I've admired from afar. Next year's team is very talented and they're capable. I'm very impressed about what Coach Chalk did with the program and we just want to continue to build on the foundation that he set and hopefully get to that regional championship."