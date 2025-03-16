GRC claims state runner-up, falling 65-60 against Sacred Heart

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Sixteen teams, sixteen regions, but only one can be named the state champions.

An epic clash in the girls Sweet 16 Championship between the four-peat state champs Sacred Heart and GRC, who has been knocked out by Sacred Heart the last three years in the tournament.

The Lady Cardinals fought hard down 14-10 at the end of the first quarter to come back leading 31-27 at the half.

A back and forth battle that came down to the final seconds where GRC came up just short 65-60.

Highlights and reaction below: