GRC claims state runner-up, falling 65-60 against Sacred Heart

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Sixteen teams, sixteen regions, but only one can be named the state champions.
An epic clash in the girls Sweet 16 Championship between the four-peat state champs Sacred Heart and GRC, who has been knocked out by Sacred Heart the last three years in the tournament.
The Lady Cardinals fought hard down 14-10 at the end of the first quarter to come back leading 31-27 at the half.
A back and forth battle that came down to the final seconds where GRC came up just short 65-60.
Highlights and reaction below:
SWEET 16 CHAMPIONSHIP 🏀 | GRC played with a lot of heart and physicality but come up just short against Sacred Heart in the final seconds, 65-60. An incredible run from the Lady Cardinals this season! @LEX18News @grc_hoops @CoachRDG @KennedyStamper1 @ByarsCiara @Jailenngreen11… pic.twitter.com/XFeQ7LASKa— Kinsey Lee (@kinseyleetv) March 16, 2025