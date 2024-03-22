Great Crossing and Lyon Co. set to face off in Sweet 16 semifinals

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Great Crossing and Lyon Co. are set to face off in the Sweet 16 semifinals Saturday morning at 11.

The Warhawks were the first matchup in the quarterfinals, defeating Magoffin Co. in dominating fashion 83-48.

Four Great Crossing players finished in double-figures with Vince Dawson leading the way with a game-high 18 points shooting 7-12 from the field to go along with nine rebounds.

Malachi Moreno still a force in the paint, finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Gage Richardson had 15 points and shot 3-4 from the three-point line. Junius Burrell added 12 points.

Lyon. Co was the next game up and took down Adair Co. with ease 85-60. Kentucky commit Travis Perry had a game-high 21 points to go along with five assits and three steals.

Bray Kirk and Brady Shoulders each added 18 points a piece.