Great Crossing wins 11th Region Title

The Great Crossing boys basketball team has won back-to-back 11th Region Titles after a thrilling 59-57 win over Frederick Douglass Tuesday night at Dunbar High School.

The Warhawks led by as much as 13 pts in the 4th quarter, but the Broncos surged to within 2 pts in the closing seconds. Douglass had a chance for the win at the buzzer, but an attempted 3-pointer fell just short.

Last season, Great Crossing defeated Lexington Catholic with a buzzer beating 3-pointer from Vince Dawson.

Kentucky signee Malachi Moreno led the way with 21 pts, 13 reb, and 8 blk. Dawson finished with 17 pts.

Douglass was led by Demarcus Surratt and Aveion Chenault, who each scored 14 pts.

This is the second straight season Great Crossing has made it to the Sweet 16. They lost to Lyon Co. in last year's semifinals.