Great Crossing's Perry commits to Tennessee

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Great Crossing three-star linebacker Kalib Perry is heading two-and-a-half hours south to Knoxville to play at Tennessee.

Perry made his announcement Saturday afternoon in front of friends, teammates, and family at Great Crossing High School.

He chooses Tennessee over Purdue, Cincinnati, and Kentucky.

Perry is also the first Great Crossing football player to commit to a Division I program. He finished the 2020 campaign as the Warhawks' leading tackler with 140 tackles with one interception. He also led the team with 510 yards rushing and six touchdowns.