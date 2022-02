High School Region Tournament brackets set

The KHSAA Region Tournament drawings took place Saturday. Here's a look central Kentucky's Region Tournament brackets:

Boys 10th Region Tournament (Holmes High School)

Mason Co. vs. Bishop Brossart | 3-2 6pm

Clark Co. vs Robertson Co. | 3-2 7:45pm

Campbell Co. vs. Paris | 3-3 6pm

Harrison Co. vs. Bracken Co. | 3-3 7:45pm

Boys 11th Region Tournament (Semifinals and Finals at McBrayer Arena)

Lexington Catholic vs. Henry Clay | 3-1 7:30pm

Great Crossing vs. Madison Central | 3-1 7pm

Frederick Douglass vs. Western Hills | 3-1 7:30pm

Madison Southern vs. Dunbar | 3-1 7pm

Boys 12th Region Tournament (Lincoln Co. High School)

McCreary Co. vs. Mercer Co. | 3-2 6:30pm

Lincoln Co. vs. Rockcastle Co. | 3-2 8:15pm

West Jessamine vs. Boyle Co. | 3-3 8:15pm

Pulaski Co. vs. Wayne Co. | 3-3 6:30pm

Girls 10th Region Tournament (Nicholas Co. High School)

Bishop Brossart vs. Bracken Co. | 2-28 6pm

Clark Co. vs Pendleton Co. | 2-28 7:45pm

Nicholas Co. vs. Montgomery Co. | 3-1 6pm

Mason Co. vs. Campbell Co. | 3-1 7:45pm

Girls 11th Region Tournament (Semifinals and Finals at McBrayer Arena)

Lexington Catholic vs. Henry Clay | 3-1 7pm

Great Crossing vs. Madison Central | 3-1 7pm

Frederick Douglass vs. Western Hills | 3-1 7:30pm

Madison Southern vs. Dunbar | 3-1 7pm

Girls 12th Region Tournament (Lincoln Co. High School)

Southwestern vs. West Jessamine | 2-28 6:30pm

Somerset vs. Danville Christian | 2-28 8:15pm

Danville vs. Wayne Co. | 2-29 6:30pm

Mercer Co. vs. Pulaski Co. | 2-29 8:15pm