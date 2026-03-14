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High School SportsZone Basketball 3/13/2026

KHSAA Girls Sweet 16 Quarterfinals
GIRLS QUARTERFINALS HSSZ 3/13/26
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Noah Cierzan and Hannah Hamelback have your High School SportsZone highlights from the KHSAA Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 quarterfinals! We hope your favorite team won!

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Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18