LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Noah Cierzan and Hannah Hamelback have your High School SportsZone highlights from the KHSAA Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 quarterfinals! We hope your favorite team won!
High School SportsZone Basketball 3/13/2026
KHSAA Girls Sweet 16 Quarterfinals
Posted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Noah Cierzan and Hannah Hamelback have your High School SportsZone highlights from the KHSAA Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 quarterfinals! We hope your favorite team won!
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