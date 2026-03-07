Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHS Sports Zone

Actions

High School SportsZone Basketball 3/6/2026

See which girls basketball teams are moving onto regional finals after a busy Friday night on the hardwood
High School SportsZone Basketball 3/6/2026
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Regional final spots were on the the line Friday night, and LEX 18 has you covered with full highlights. Keith Farmer and Noah Cierzan take you through which teams are one step closer towards their sweet sixteen dreams.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18