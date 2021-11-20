High School SportsZone Region Championship Highlights 11-20-21

PREP FOOTBALL
KHSAA Tournament
Quarterfinal
Class 1A
Bethlehem 49, Lou. Ky. Country Day 10
Pikeville 50, Williamsburg 21
Raceland 48, Bishop Brossart 7
Russellville 21, Newport Central Catholic 0
Class 2A
Beechwood 50, Walton-Verona 6
Lex. Christian 49, Owensboro Catholic 21
Mayfield 48, Green Co. 6
Middlesboro 33, West Carter 6
Class 3A
Belfry 41, Bell Co. 20
East Carter 38, Mason Co. 10
Glasgow 48, Bardstown 42
Paducah Tilghman 41, Lou. Christian Academy 34
Class 4A
Boyle Co. 51, Scott 14
Franklin Co. 49, Allen Co.-Scottsville 12
Johnson Central 34, Corbin 13
Logan Co. 52, Spencer Co. 14
Class 5A
Frederick Douglass 37, Southwestern 6
Owensboro 56, Bullitt Central 12
South Warren 47, South Oldham 13
Woodford Co. 28, Cov. Catholic 14
Class 6A
Lou. Male 46, North Hardin 0
Lou. St. Xavier 42, Daviess Co. 6
Lou. Trinity 38, Ryle 18
Madison Central 43, Lex. Paul Dunbar 7