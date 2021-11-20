High School SportsZone Region Championship Highlights 11-20-21

Posted at 12:03 AM, Nov 20, 2021

PREP FOOTBALL KHSAA Tournament Quarterfinal Class 1A Bethlehem 49, Lou. Ky. Country Day 10 Pikeville 50, Williamsburg 21 Raceland 48, Bishop Brossart 7 Russellville 21, Newport Central Catholic 0 Class 2A Beechwood 50, Walton-Verona 6 Lex. Christian 49, Owensboro Catholic 21 Mayfield 48, Green Co. 6 Middlesboro 33, West Carter 6 Class 3A Belfry 41, Bell Co. 20 East Carter 38, Mason Co. 10 Glasgow 48, Bardstown 42 Paducah Tilghman 41, Lou. Christian Academy 34 Class 4A Boyle Co. 51, Scott 14 Franklin Co. 49, Allen Co.-Scottsville 12 Johnson Central 34, Corbin 13 Logan Co. 52, Spencer Co. 14 Class 5A Frederick Douglass 37, Southwestern 6 Owensboro 56, Bullitt Central 12 South Warren 47, South Oldham 13 Woodford Co. 28, Cov. Catholic 14 Class 6A Lou. Male 46, North Hardin 0 Lou. St. Xavier 42, Daviess Co. 6 Lou. Trinity 38, Ryle 18 Madison Central 43, Lex. Paul Dunbar 7

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.