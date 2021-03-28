SportsHS Sports Zone Actions Facebook Tweet Email High School SportsZone Region Final highlights By: Eli Gehn Posted at 12:50 AM, Mar 28, 2021 and last updated 2021-03-28 00:50:47-04 Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Morning Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Morning HeadlinesNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters All the Ways to Watch LEX 18!