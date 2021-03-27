High School SportsZone Regional Semifinal highlights

Posted at 11:39 PM, Mar 26, 2021

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Regional Championship Region 9 Highlands 77, Conner 67 Regional Semifinal Region 1 McCracken County 58, Marshall Co. 29 Murray 61, Paducah Tilghman 53 Region 3 Muhlenberg County 60, Owensboro 39 Owensboro Catholic 69, Ohio Co. 53 Region 5 Elizabethtown 67, Bardstown 58 John Hardin 73, Washington Co. 58 Region 8 North Oldham 66, Simon Kenton 64 Oldham County 69, Collins 43 Region 10 Campbell Co. 71, Montgomery Co. 67 George Rogers Clark 64, Mason Co. 58 Region 13 Knox Central 67, Clay Co. 50 North Laurel 74, Corbin 65 Region 15 Johnson Central 72, Betsy Layne 55 Paintsville 55, Belfry 51 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL Regional Quarterfinal Region 14 Letcher County Central 48, Perry Co. Central 47 Powell Co. 61, Breathitt Co. 44 Regional Semifinal Region 2 Hopkinsville 40, Union Co. 6 Region 4 Barren Co. 56, Greenwood 45 Region 6 Bullitt East 54, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 20 Lou. Butler 70, Lou. Mercy 48 Region 7 Lou. Central 65, Lou. Male 58 Lou. Sacred Heart 50, Lou. DuPont Manual 37 Region 12 Southwestern 65, Danville 54 Region 16 Boyd Co. 60, Rowan Co. 46 Russell 59, Ashland Blazer 45

