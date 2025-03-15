HSSZ Basketball Highlights 3-15-25

LEXINGTON, Ky. — GRC advances over North Laurel 50-42. Douglass takes down Taylor Co. 61-53. GRC and Douglass will meet up in the semifinals Saturday morning at 11.

Danville Christian gets the comeback win over Henderson Co. 60-55 and will play Sacred Heart Saturday afternoon at 1:30.