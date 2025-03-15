HSSZ Basketball Highlights 3-15-25

LEXINGTON, Ky. — GRC advances over North Laurel 50-42. Douglass takes down Taylor Co. 61-53. GRC and Douglass will meet up in the semifinals Saturday morning at 11.
That @KHSAA Final Four Feeling!— Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) March 14, 2025
🏀@grc_hoops knocked off North Laurel, 50-42
🏀@FDHSLadyBroncos outlasts a late push from Taylor County, 61-53
Both teams are back in @Rupp_Arena at 11 a.m. Saturday! @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/cCOPuz7WRA
Danville Christian gets the comeback win over Henderson Co. 60-55 and will play Sacred Heart Saturday afternoon at 1:30.
GIRLS SWEET 16 🏀 | A tale of two halves for Danville Christian tonight. Down 11 at the break, but the Warriors came back and finished strong over Henderson Co. 60-55. DCA will face Sacred Heart in the semifinals tomorrow at 1:30! @LEX18News @AlayaQuise36684 @KHSAA @khsaaevents… pic.twitter.com/wOtb9HLO6M— Kinsey Lee (@kinseyleetv) March 15, 2025