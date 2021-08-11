HSSZ football preview: Bourbon Co.

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bourbon Co. Colonels are feeling confident heading into year three under former Kentucky defense back David Jones.

Jones took over a program and had to start a rebuild.

Now in his third season, Jones believes his team is ready to finally turn the corner in 2021.

"We're loaded. I'm not going to sugar coat it at all. You try and stay humble but we got athletes out here," said Jones. "They have that two years on them now, you'll see a lot more maturity. There's a lot of football we've played. We may have gotten beat up in the moment but we played and got that experience and when you rebuild you need that experience and confidence."

"Like coach said, we got us. Having that dawg in you," said defensive back Amir Roberts Hassan. "You gotta compete no matter who you're stepping out on the field against, no matter who's recruiting or what, you gotta just come onto the field and compete and do the best you can no matter what."

Bourbon Co. will open its 2021 season at East Jessamine at 6 p.m.