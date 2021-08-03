HSSZ football preview: Boyle Co.

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Boyle Co. Rebels are coming off an undefeated 2020 season, capped off by a thrilling 31-28 win over Franklin Co. in the 4A State Championship. It's their second state championship in four seasons.

Boyle Co. is hoping to fill a lot of holes on the offensive side of the ball, but are loaded defensively with a lot of returning starters.

As always, the Rebels are expected to have another deep run into the postseason with second year head coach Justin Haddix at the helm.

"They know what it takes to get there, they know what it takes to win," said Haddix. "They know the expectations here and we're going to push them to that level every time. You gotta have some breaks and continue to get better every day."

"It feels good to get back out here after the great season we had," said quarterback Jagger Gillis. "Everybody is hungry again because we have that feeling of winning state championship and we want to experience that again so we're working hard, keeping our head down trying to get to our goal."

"Obviously that win is in the back of our minds always because we want to have that drive to get there again but usually we get pretty humbled soon after just so we can prepare ourselves to get another one," said lineman Zach Mason.

Boyle Co. will open its regular season at home against LCA on August 28 at 7:30 p.m.