HSSZ football preview: Bryan Station

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In his first season at Bryan Station, head coach Phil Hawkins got things turned around in a hurry.

The Defenders finished the 2020 campaign with a 10-2 record and made it all the way to the region semifinals.

With a lot of players returning from last season, Bryan Station is expecting to build off of what they accomplished in a 2020 pandemic season.

"Now we feel like we're 10 steps ahead of where we started initially," said Hawkins. "Things have come easier for the kids for sure because they're more used to what we're doing and certainly they've bought in because they've had some success."

"Last year was a very good learning experience and now we're moving forward and that loss molded everyone to push harder and get back to the regional title this year," said tight end Terik Mulder.

Bryan Station opens its 2021 season at home against Frederick Douglass at 6:30 p.m.