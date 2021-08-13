HSSZ football preview: Clark Co.

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Clark Co. Cardinals have brought in head coach Joe Chirico from Paintsville, where he won the program's first ever State Championship in 2020.

Chirico knows a thing or two about winning. In his 8 seasons at Paintsville, the Tigers had a record of 86-20 with six District Titles, four Region Titles, and two State Championship appearances in Chirico's final two seasons, including last year's win.

The Cardinals are in somewhat of a rebuild stage, with a roster that doesn't have too many seniors.

"Obviously kids like Jeremy, Clem and Carter Lowe have been captains in the past so them, me, Angus have really embraced it trying to be somebody that someone can lean on and text outside of just football," said junior wide receiver and defensive back Tate Spayd.

"It's a smooth transition. It's something new being a senior and being a leader and having other seniors on your side, having them reclassifying so you have them. But it's a great feeling and a smooth transition," said senior wide receiver and defensive back Cobe Jones.

"Just getting them to adjust to me, me adjusted to them," said Chirico. "They understand how I speak and what I say, my terminology, my coaches terminology is probably the biggest transition but they've been very receptive, have worked hard busting their tail."