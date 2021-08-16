HSSZ football preview: Franklin Co.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Franklin Co. heads into the 2021 campaign with some unfinished business after falling to Boyle Co. in the 4A State Championship last season 31-28 in overtime.

The Flyers nearly had to find a new coach after Eddie James unofficially took the coaching job at Highlands. A change of heart has him coming back to Franklin Co. for a fifth season.

James has plenty of talent coming back, too. It's a team that's not only ready to make a run back to Kroger Field, but to win it all.

"This group of seniors, they've done everything you need to do in high school football except for one thing," said James. "They're hungry, they want to complete that and try to make a run and get back but we don't really talk about it that much. We focus on getting better every day. This team is different than last year's team so we're trying to let it build and grow and see what it can be."

"Unfinished business, we still got stuff to handle," said senior defensive back Jayden Mattison. "We can never be satisfied, gotta finish what you started. We're just trying to get back to the end game and winning this time. Finish the business."