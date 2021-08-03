HSSZ football preview: Frederick Douglass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Frederick Douglass Broncos came up a point shy to Owensboro last season 28-27 in the region final, leaving them short of back-to-back trips to a state championship appearance.

The Broncos lost a couple of key pieces in Dekel Crowdus and Jager Burton to the University of Kentucky, but they have also built a culture of replacing players from their younger classes.

"The last three years we've had opportunities and teams to win state championships," said head coach Nathan McPeek. "We just haven't gotten it done. Like I tell the kids all the time, you know, that's on me. The state championship we scored 7 points, last year we come out and go down three touchdowns and we come storming back. So, all of those are learning experiences and as a coach all we can do is focus on the day to day operations and hopefully we can be in those positions again in the future."

Frederick Douglass opens its 2021 season on the road against Bryan Station August 20 at 6:30 p.m.