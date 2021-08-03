HSSZ football preview: Henry Clay

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The first season under head coach Demetrius Gay would have been a transition year either way.

But throwing in a pandemic made it especially difficult.

The Blue Devils were 2-4 last season, missing four other chances to play due to COVID-19 related issues.

Henry Clay returns eight starters in 2021, so if any team is ready to reset and play a regular season, it's the Blue Devils.

"It was crazy not just for us but for everybody in the state and countr," said Gay. "It was also crazy for us being that we was kind of a new staff. So we wasn't able to do the things we wanted to do because we couldn't get in our weight room, our locker room or meeting room and things like that. It was crazy and I think our coaches did a great job adjusting to what we had to do."

"We went to the 7-on-7 in Woodford and after that I think we just had a switch just turn on and everybody's just been hungrier," said linebacker Marcus Williams. "Even though we're a team, people are still fighting for positions, that's just going to make us work harder, together."

Henry Clay opens its 2021 season at home August 20 at 8:30 p.m. against Johnson Central.