HSSZ football preview: Lafayette

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lafayette Generals were only able to get in seven games last season, as compared to 10 or 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While everyone was dealing with an uncertain season on a day-by-day basis, Lafayette head coach Eric Shaw says it may have been a little more beneficial to his team, by helping focus on the needs of the team.

"Having that experience brought great value to us," said Shaw. "Yeah I realize our record doesn't indicate success here but we've had some small victories along the way. During last year during the COVID season it was very interesting to deal with."

"Last year, it was hard," said linebacker Donovan Jackson. "We was just conditioning most of the time cause we couldn't do too much because of COVID. So, it's very good. I'm glad to be back with my team and it's great to have an off-season."

"I'm loving what I see from the offense this year. I mean the mentality has changed so much from last year," said quarterback Hayden Dawhare. "I feel like we're more committed this year, that we're more as a team, team focused and selfless, that we'll have more success this year because of that."