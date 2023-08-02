HSSZ Football Preview: LCA Eagles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The time has come for our High School SportsZone football previews for the 2023 season.

LCA has its hopes high to make a run towards a State Championship this season, with Kentucky QB Cutter Boley entering his second season with the team.

The Eagles fell to Mayfield in the 2A State Semifinals last season, finishing the season 9-5 overall after back-to-back 2A runner-up finishes the previous two years.

LCA will have its hands full the entire season, playing one of the toughest schedules in the state. The Eagles will face four preseason No. 1 teams in their respective classes, with three of those teams coming off State Championship victories.