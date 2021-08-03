HSSZ football preview: Lexington Catholic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Catholic went 5-3 in 2020, missing out on several games during a pandemic season.

The Knights return most of their starters on the offensive side of the ball in 2021, however, they've lost most of their defensive unit.

The team isn't letting up on this year's schedule either, taking on the likes of Johnson Central, Convington Catholic, Scott Co., PRP, and LCA.

"We do have a really tough schedule but [head coach Nigel Smith] said it will prepare us for the playoffs," said linebacker and wide receiver Jack Monday. "That's why we need to play these good teams if we want to make it all the way to state."

"I just love the competition. Every year we have a tough schedule," said wide receiver and defensive back Gavin Klein. "It's nothing new to these guys and you've just got to love it."

"This is a program that wants to be great, that wants to be elite," said Smith. "So, if you're going to do that you've got to go prove it. We've long in the past played big game after big game. If you want to win the biggest game at the end of the year you've got to be prepared to win those big games early in the year."

Lexington Catholic opens its 2021 season on the road against Ryle at 7 p.m.