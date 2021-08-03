HSSZ football preview: Lexington Christian Academy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Christian had an incredible run in 2020 with a 10-2 record. However, its ultimate goal for a state crown came up one point shy in the 2A State Championship game, a 24-23 loss to Beechwood in overtime.

In 2021, head coach Doug Charles has 95% of his offensive production returning, and they're ready for another big year.

"We played our first 7 games on the road in a pandemic deal. Then we ended up having two games that weren't even scheduled on Monday that the opponents changed on Friday," said Charles. "Our kids embraced the uncertainty of the year and really exceeded well and had a really nice run for sure."

"We lost a really big player in linebacker, Mattie Lebryk," said quarterback Drew Nieves. "We're replacing him with a junior coming in but we're getting all of our junior's back. So, we're just getting bigger and better."

LCA will open its 2021 season on the road on August 20 at 7:30 p.m. against Madison Central.