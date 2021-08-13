HSSZ football preview: Madison Central

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison Central Indians are under new leadership in Mike Holcomb, who was a three-time State Champion at Breathitt Co. in the mid-90s and early 2000s.

Central is as hungry as ever, and ready to turn things around after a frustrating last couple of seasons, which saw the Indians win just two games combined.

"What I've asked them to do is get better day-to-day and play each play," said Holcomb. "That means you have to execute each play. We'll win some plays, we'll lose some plays but we got to get the next play and continue to get better and make strides day in and day out and we'll be ready to play on Friday's. We got a tough schedule but we're just excited to play and i think the kids are ready for a normal season."

Madison Central will open its 2021 season at home against 2A State Runner-Up Lexington Christian.