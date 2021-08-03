HSSZ football preview: Paris

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Paris Greyhounds are trying to rebound from a disappointing 1-6 season in 2020.

The team is under guidance from a new coaching staff, led by first year head coach Tyquan Rice, who graduated from and played for Paris.

His approach for the 2021 season is simple; getting his team to have the right mentality heading into the year.

"Once we figured out that it's all mental for these guys, that's what we've been trying to focus on," said Rice. They're strong kids physically and we know we've got to build on that mental side of it and we've got a good staff to do that."

"When you have all of these freshman, they're going to follow us seniors so you have to be a good example and a good leader," said senior Dylan Vascovich. "If you have a good attitude and a big heart, that's what comes with football."

Paris will begin its 2021 season on the road against Frankfort at 7:30 p.m.