HSSZ football preview: Sayre

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sayre's first season as a varsity program turned out better than expected in 2020.

The Spartans rolled through the regular season, going on an 8-game winning streak before falling to Pikeville in their first ever state playoffs.

Former Marshall star and NFL quarterback Chad Pennington is entering his fourth season as head coach, and his son, Cole, is preparing for his senior season after throwing over 2,000 yards and 27 touchdowns last year.

"Well our number one lesson is learning what playoff football is all about, understanding that that's a different intensity that the stakes are higher," said Pennington. "You're playing later in the season so you have to have endurance and longevity. Also I think a learning lesson is understanding that the year prior doesn't matter. What you've done in 2020 has no bearing on 2021. Coach Washington always talks about be where your feet are. We've got to make sure we're where are feet are everyday."

"I think the secret's out. Now teams are going to be more ready for us, more expecting," said Pennington. "Most teams aren't going to like us because of what we did last year. But we love that. We're just going to go out and compete and just come together and see what happens."

Sayre will open its 2021 season on the road at Eminence at 7:30 p.m.